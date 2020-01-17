Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma leaves India hanging with major injury scare

Today at 9:30 PM
Team India's injury list has been extended to two in the ongoing ODI series as opener Rohit Sharma injured his shoulder during fielding in the second game. Earlier, in the first innings, Shikhar Dhawan, too, picked a rib injury. Indian fans in Twitter expressed their displeasure on the same.
Team India hit by another blow
Rohit Sharma injury looks serious ! Not a good sign at all #INDvAUS— Hermione_Msd'sGirl❤ (@Hermione_msd) January 17, 2020
அய்யோயோ! வந்துருயா...ப்ளீஜ்
Both the openers got injured
@ImRo45 and @SDhawan25 both got injured this is gonna be crucial #INDvAUS— dj jeshwanth (@djjeshwanth1) January 17, 2020
Get up Rohit. We need you in the decider.@BCCI @GadhviLaxman @ImRo45— Kapil (@kapilgeel) January 17, 2020
@ImRo45 undoubtedly u r amongst the best batsman in the world but still u should work on your fitness bro..be the best,remain the best #alwaysyourfan— Prateek Rai (@prateekrai3) January 17, 2020
LOL
@sanjaymanjrekar after seeing @ImRo45 diving pic.twitter.com/WvjunHT3We— Varun (@wizardrincewind) January 17, 2020
Ashton agar refused the third run as he saw @ImRo45 couldn't throw the ball due to injury. #respect#INDvAUS— Saketh Kadiveti☣️ (@sakethkadiveti) January 17, 2020
Hope it's not too serious
Hope it's just a harmless spasm @ImRo45 !— Ganesh Doifode (@DoifodeGanesh19) January 17, 2020
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Best wishes!#RohitSharma
Ravi bhai, is it you?
Rohit Sharma injured dekhke gote mu me aa gaya tha. #INDvAUS— Halkat Manus ❁ (@HalkatManus) January 17, 2020
Nasty blow
Rohit Sharma Injured 😣 pic.twitter.com/ABEmmh8YYU— CA Boies Pilled bell 🙏 (@Lil_Boies2) January 17, 2020
Hitman Rohit Sharma seems to be seriously injured his left shoulder while stopping the ball from boundary.— Sachiin Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) January 17, 2020
Not good news for Team India.
Let's hope this injury don't cost Rohit much.#INDvAUS
Hitman was down with pain
That fall from Rohit looks bad. Hope he is fine. Also a great gesture by Ashton Agar, as soon as he saw Rohit struggling he didn't go for the 3rd run. Good sportsmanship. #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #ViratKohli— Amarjeet (@cricamarjeet) January 17, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Virat Kohli
- Manish Pandey
- Navdeep Saini
- Adam Zampa
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.