    Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma leaves India hanging with major injury scare

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:30 PM

    Team India's injury list has been extended to two in the ongoing ODI series as opener Rohit Sharma injured his shoulder during fielding in the second game. Earlier, in the first innings, Shikhar Dhawan, too, picked a rib injury. Indian fans in Twitter expressed their displeasure on the same.

    Team India hit by another blow

    Both the openers got injured

    LOL

    Hope it's not too serious

    Ravi bhai, is it you?

    Nasty blow

    Hitman was down with pain

