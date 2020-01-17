ICC U-19 World Cup | Vijay Hazare double century instilled massive motivation, shares Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has shared that his List A double ton against Jharkhand inspires him to work hard and prove his mettle in the very competitive setup of Indian cricket. Jaiswal has hailed Rahul Dravid’s invaluable advice to keep a cool head in the middle for his consistency in the South Africa tour.

It has been a dream journey for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has come from selling Pani Puri to being bought by Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 crores in the IPL auction at a tender age of 17. The Mumbai lad, who was once a nobody in the Indian cricketing system, came into the limelight with a blistering double hundred in Vijay Hazare trophy. With the elaborate knock against Jharkhand, Jaiswal became the youngest player to score a List A double ton and he shares that the memorable innings serves as an inspiration in dire times.

"Earlier people didn't know me. I was an unknown name but now a few of them in the cricketing fraternity know me. Maybe, I don't know,” Jaiswal told Cricket Next.

"But yes, after that innings, I am improving as a cricketer. The double century has instilled massive motivation. It will always keep reminding me during the bad times that I had done well and I can perform much better."

Jaiswal bagged the man of the series title in the South Africa series prior to the World Cup and the youngster hails Rahul Dravid’s advice for the same. The mainstay of India U-19 believes that the advice helped him grow as a cricketer.

"It's a big platform and opportunity and a proud feeling when you represent your country. It's a chance for me to learn as much as I can. Rahul (Dravid) sir has helped me a lot mentally. He's told me a lot of things because of which I can keep myself relaxed and in control while batting. It helps me in building big innings. He said focus on what you can control, the things that have already happened are not in your control," he signed off.