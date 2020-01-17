SA vs ENG | Kagiso Rabada banned for one Test after 'over the top' celebration
Today at 2:57 PM
Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth Test against England in Johannesburg after being handed a demerit point for his animated celebration when Joe Root was dismissed on Day 1. The incident has resulted in Rabada accumulating four demerit points, subsequently meaning he'd be banned for one Test.
South Africa have been dealt a body blow ahead of the fourth and final Test against England in Johannesburg, with ace pacer Kagiso Rabada being slapped with a one-match ban by the ICC owing to him accumulating four demerit points over the course of the last 24 months. Rabada, on Thursday, came up with an over-the-top 'in your face' celebration post the dismissal of English skipper Joe Root, resulting in him earning one demerit point.
Owing to him having already accumulated three demerit points over the last 24 months, the level one offence yesterday meant that Rabada collected his 4th demerit point, meaning he, in turn, needed to serve a one-match suspension for the same. Rabada was also docked 15% of his match fee for his celebration.
The pacer breached article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct, which is "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match". It was the very same opposition, England, against who Rabada was banned back in 2017, for giving an expletive-filled send-off for Ben Stokes.
🗞️ Kagiso #Rabada has received one demerit point and a fine worth 15% of his match fee for his celebration after taking the wicket of Joe Root.— Sport4U (@SportSA4U) January 17, 2020
🟥He will therefore miss the next #SAvsENG Test.
😯 Harsh. pic.twitter.com/vbZGSYdnvy
Abraca-Rabada!— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2020
Swing - 😎
Pace - 💪
Accuracy - 💯
What a magical delivery from KG🎇#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/eqrvv2233u
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.