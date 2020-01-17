SA vs ENG | Kagiso Rabada banned for one Test after 'over the top' celebration

South Africa have been dealt a body blow ahead of the fourth and final Test against England in Johannesburg, with ace pacer Kagiso Rabada being slapped with a one-match ban by the ICC owing to him accumulating four demerit points over the course of the last 24 months. Rabada, on Thursday, came up with an over-the-top 'in your face' celebration post the dismissal of English skipper Joe Root, resulting in him earning one demerit point.