Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Rajasthan drop Robin Bist; Ashok Menaria named captain

Ashok Menaria, who is coming off a century against Gujarat, will now don the captain’s hat with fresh air surrounding him. The former Rajasthan Royals players is not looking for quick fixes and is rather focusing on the process. The southpaw said, “It's a challenge and I am ready for it. It would be unjust to expect overnight miracles but the team is in good stead after the performance against Gujarat. Let’s see how things pan out from here.”