Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Rajasthan drop Robin Bist; Ashok Menaria named captain

Today at 5:16 PM
Arijit Gupta, who last played a Ranji Game in 2018, has been named in Rajathan’s Ranji Squad at the expense of captain Robin Bist, who managed a mere 119 runs in 7 outings, scoring 4 ducks in the process. Meanwhile, Ashok Menaria has been named as captain for the rest of the season.
The Rajasthan management have decided to take drastic measures post their horror start to the 2019/20 Ranji season, winning none of their first four matches, dropping misfiring batsman Robin Bist whilst naming Ashok Menaria as captain.
Historically, Ranji Trophy teams have failed to dethrone out of form and underperforming experienced players but Ratan Singh, the selection committee convenor, has set his sights all clear of choosing merit over name. The former left arm spinner, as reported by TOI, said, “It's either you perform or perish. Arjit's recent performance in the domestic T20s and one-dayers has earned him a spot in the team. The decision was taken unanimously by all selectors."
Ashok Menaria, who is coming off a century against Gujarat, will now don the captain’s hat with fresh air surrounding him. The former Rajasthan Royals players is not looking for quick fixes and is rather focusing on the process. The southpaw said, “It's a challenge and I am ready for it. It would be unjust to expect overnight miracles but the team is in good stead after the performance against Gujarat. Let’s see how things pan out from here.”
Rajasthan will next face Kerala on January 19 in Trivandrum.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.