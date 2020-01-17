PAK vs BAN | Mushfiqur Rahim pulls out of T20Is vs Pakistan
Mushfiqur Rahim has made himself unavailable for the T20I series against Pakistan, which will start on January 24, owing to reasons unknown. Bangladesh, who are already handicapped due to Shakib Al Hasan’s absence, are scheduled to play three T20Is, two Tests and one ODI in Pakistan.
Amidst confusion, conviction and concoction, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave the green signal to the team to tour Pakistan after a gap of 11 long years, but have now been dealt a heavy blow even before the series has started. Wicket-keeper and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, as confirmed by chief selector Minhajul Abedin, has opted out of the T20Is owing to reasons unknown and will be formally left out of the team when the selectors announce the squad.
The chief selector made this news go public after Mushfiqur Rahim had a word with him over the phone. Abdein said, “"Mushfiqur rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series," reported Cricbuzz.
With the right-hander being in sublime touch recently against India and with Shakib Al Hasan serving a suspension, the news of Rahim missing the series comes as a body blow for the Tigers, who would be desperate to start 2020 off on a winning note.
