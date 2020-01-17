PAK vs BAN | Mushfiqur Rahim pulls out of T20Is vs Pakistan

Amidst confusion, conviction and concoction, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave the green signal to the team to tour Pakistan after a gap of 11 long years, but have now been dealt a heavy blow even before the series has started. Wicket-keeper and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, as confirmed by chief selector Minhajul Abedin, has opted out of the T20Is owing to reasons unknown and will be formally left out of the team when the selectors announce the squad.