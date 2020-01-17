New player contract criteria to be approved at next apex meeting, says BCCI official

“The board is looking forward to the two T20 World Cups scheduled for the next two years. That’s why the players who have done well in white-ball cricket post the 2019 World Cup — like Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar — have been given contracts. These players are seen as prospects to make it to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. KL Rahul too has been promoted to Grade A from B largely based on his form in white-ball cricket,” the source added.