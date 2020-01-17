New player contract criteria to be approved at next apex meeting, says BCCI official

Today at 4:58 PM
A BCCI official has said that the additional criteria — of minimum 10 T20I appearances — for new players being granted contracts will likely be approved in the next apex council meeting. Meanwhile, India’s most experienced woman cricketer, Mithal Raj was downgraded to a Grade B contract.
The BCCI deviated from its usual criteria when it comes to awarding fresh central contracts to players for the year 2019-2020. Instead of granting central contracts on the basis of the performance in the previous season (October to September), the board decided to add a criterion of 10 T20Is. However, this change in the criteria is yet to be officially adopted by the board.
“The selectors were told to go ahead with this new criterion for T20 specialists. This is likely to be approved in the next apex council meeting,” a BCCI official said, reported TOI.
“The board is looking forward to the two T20 World Cups scheduled for the next two years. That’s why the players who have done well in white-ball cricket post the 2019 World Cup — like Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar — have been given contracts. These players are seen as prospects to make it to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. KL Rahul too has been promoted to Grade A from B largely based on his form in white-ball cricket,” the source added.
An exception was made for Saini, who was handed a central contract despite not playing 10 T20Is. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya missed out on a contract as his performances — which came in the T20Is — weren’t counted as the focus was on the 50-over World Cup.
While Mithali was dropped to Grade B among the women cricketers, 15-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has been given a Grade C contract.
