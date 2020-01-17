Mithali Raj's BCCI central contract reduced to Grade B

Mithali Raj was expectedly demoted to Grade B from A in the BCCI central contracts. The 37-year-old retired from T20Is in September 2019 and thus was expected to get dropped from the INR 50 Lakhs category. Mithali will continue to lead the ODI team till the 2021 World Cup.

Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia were elevated to the middle bracket contract by the BCCI. Both had a Grade C contract worth Rs 10 lakh last year, have now entered Grade B (Rs 30 lakh). India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav retained her A category contract 15-year-old opener Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol, who also is an attacking batter, have been offered first-time contracts by BCCI for being impressive for the Indian team. Shafali has formed a formidable opening partnership with Mandhana and has impressed everyone in the past season. The opener will be expected to deliver in the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under.