IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli is one of toughest to bowl to, reveals Adam Zampa

Despite getting him out four times last year, Australia’s Adam Zampa admitted that Virat Kohli is one of the toughest to bowl to in the limited-overs format. Zampa ahead of the second ODI, revealed that Australia had plans of bowling leg-spin early on in the innings to prevent him from getting comfortable on the crease. Despite getting to a good start, scoring 16 runs off 14 balls, Virat Kohli got out hitting it straight to the leggie triggering India’s collapse. The visitors then went on to capitalise the moment, as they dismissed India for a paltry score of 255.

"I think it's important to try and have a game plan against him. So we figured out before the last game that it would be good to start with leg-spin to him,” said Zampa, reported CricketNext.

The leggie added that despite claiming Kohli's scalp as many times as he has, the Indian skipper manages to strike in at over 100 against the leggie, making him vulnerable. Additionally, after the opener in Mumbai, he said that the 31-year-old will be more pumped to score against him.

"It's going to be an attacking approach. I think if you're on the back-foot and have a defensive mindset then that's when he (Kohli) can get on top of you. The most important thing playing in places like India against these guys is to have a little bit of character.”

"He is a very hard guy to bowl to. He's one of the toughest guys I've ever had to bowl to. After game one (first ODI), he will be even more switched on. It will be a big challenge," he added.

Australia would be banking on the spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar to make the run-flow difficult for the hosts as they chase a rare back-to-back series victory against India in India.