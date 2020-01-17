IND vs AUS | No one was prepared to see India collapsing, admits Shreyas Iyer

Following the dismal loss in the ODI opener, Shreyas Iyer revealed that no one would have expected this Indian team to collapse in such a fashion against the visiting Australian side. However, he was quick to point out that it is part and parcel of the game, despite it being disappointing.

India’s designated No.4 batsman Shreyas Iyer professed that no one expected the Indian team to collapse from a commanding position in the first ODI at the Wankhede. He went on to add that the mid-innings collapse was partly due to the new tactics that were employed by the skipper Virat Kohli. In the first ODI, India experimented with their batting order, sending KL Rahul in at No.3 ahead of the skipper, with Kohli coming to bat at No.4 pushing Iyer down at No.5.

On a batting-friendly track at the Wankhede, India, after being 137/2, collapsed in dramatic fashion to get bowled out for 255 with five deliveries to spare in the innings. Ashton Agar sparked the collapse as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Richardson banked on the opening.

"Sometimes you are not prepared. No one was prepared to see us collapsing in such a way. But it is a part and parcel of the game. You have to take it in your stride and move forward,” said Iyer, reported TOI ahead of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot.

However, the Indian batsman was more than confident that India would bounce back in the second ODI, burying the disappointment caused in the ten-wicket loss against the visiting Australian side.

“As a team we have been doing really well throughout the season and it was just one of the matches, although I must admit that it was a disappointing performance,” he concluded.