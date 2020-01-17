IND vs AUS | KS Bharat called up as cover for Rishabh Pant

After Rishabh Pant was dealt with a blow to the head in the opening ODI, the Indian management have called up the Andhra wicket-keeper KS Bharat as a cover for the 22-year-old keeper, as per reports from ESPNCricinfo. It is, however, expected that KL Rahul will continue to don the gloves despite the presence of KS Bharat in the second ODI against Australia, which means Virat Kohli or KL Rahul might continue to play at the No.3 role.

Just prior to the game, the Indian team have made the announcement of calling up the keeper in a last-minute replacement after initially not naming any substitute for Pant in the third ODI. Bharat’s form in the domestic season has been rewarded, with the keeper playing a constant role as a back-up keeper in India’s long home season. Earlier in the Test series against Bangladesh, the Andhra keeper was called up as a cover for Wriddhiman Saha. However, he did not get to play in the Indian colours and is expected to be on the bench against Australia. With Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in New Zealand ahead of the 'A' series, the management were tied up for choices, with Bharat being the most viable option to be included in the squad as a cover.