IND A vs NZ XI | Rituraj Gaikwad stars as India A start tour with 92-run win in warm-up tie

Shubman Gill, Rituraj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as India A flattened New Zealand XI comfortably by 92 runs in the first warmup game of the tour. India put up 279 on the board for the visitors before Khaleel Ahmed’s four wickets saw his side romp home on a canter.

The India A side kicked off their New Zealand campaign with a thumping 92-run in the first warmup game against the New Zealand XI. The India A batting order put up a brilliant performance at Lincoln before Indian quicks bundled out the Kiwis cheaply to wrap up an all-round performance.

Having put to bat first, India A faltered early on losing opener Mayank Agarwal (8) before skipper Shubman Gill (50) and Rituraj Gaikwad (93) steadied the ship with their 89-run stand. After Gill fell, Gaikwad stitched yet another 89-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (50) and Krunal Pandya (41) playing useful cameos to take the scorecard to 279.

The senior team members Agarwal, Sanju Samson (4), Vijay Shankar (13) and Axar Patel (5) failed to make an impact while the youngsters stepped up to take the front line.

New Zealand A started off with an 82-run opening stand between Jakob Bhula (50) and Jack Boyle (42) but Khaleel (4/43 in 9.1 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33 in 8 overs) caused the bulk of the damage to restrict the hosts to just 187 in 41.1 overs.