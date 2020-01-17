Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal are frontline choices over Kusal Perera, clarifies Sri Lanka selector

Sri Lanka’s chief selector Ashantha de Mel justified the non-selection of Kusal Perera in the Test squad for the tour of Zimbabwe by saying that seniors Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were always the frontline options. Sri Lanka will play two Tests against Zimbabwe, starting from January 19.

Having garnered worldwide appreciation for single-handedly leading Sri Lanka to a terrific chase against South Africa in the Durban Test last year — an unbeaten 153 while chasing 304 — it looked like Perera had taken a new step forward in his career. This is why the exclusion of the wicketkeeper-batsman from the squad to face Zimbabwe in two Tests came as a surprise for many.

Perhaps that he hasn't been in the best of forms since — making scores of 23 and two ducks when New Zealand toured Sri Lanka late last year — was a factor. Chief selector Ashantha de Mel has added further clarification on picking Mathews and Chandimal ahead of the 29-year-old.

"Kusal played in South Africa because Mathews and Chandimal were not in the side. Now both of them are back, that's why Kusal will not play the Test series in Zimbabwe. It's advisable for him to stay here and get ready for the upcoming white-ball cricket," de Mel said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Kusal is a good player, we know that. However, if Kusal is going to play in this series, he will not do the wicket-keeping. Niroshan Dickwella is going to be behind the stumps. In a situation like that, we will have to remove either Dinesh Chandimal or Angelo Mathews. However the captain and the coach wanted to play both of them, in order to stabilize the team," de Mel added.

The first Test against Zimbabwe will be played from January 19 to 23, while the second Test gets underway from January 27 — both being hosted at the Harare Sports Club.