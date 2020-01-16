Yorkshire snap up Ravichandran Ashwin for 2020 County season

Yorkshire Cricket Club, on Thursday, announced that they have acquired the services of India's talisman spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the forthcoming English County season. This will be the third stint for Ashwin in England, after having previously played for Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire.

India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be partaking in the English County Championship for the fourth season running, after signing up with Yorkshire for the upcoming season. The club, on Thursday, confirmed that they will have the services of Ashwin for a minimum of eight county matches, post the conclusion of the 2020 Indian Premier League season and a period of rest, at the request of the BCCI.

"Ashwin ticks every box, he did well for Notts in a team that was underachieving with both bat and ball. To get a guy of his experience in and around the group will be great for us," First XI Coach Andrew Gale was quoted as saying by the club's website.

“His record says he performs well in England, he’s done well for Worcester and has done well for India in England as well. He’s got masses of experience and has done well wherever he’s gone across the world and, like I say, he can attack and defend so will give us nice control in the first innings and then second innings he will come into his own."

Ashwin, who will also be representing Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming edition of the IPL, will join the team after the first two games of the season, as a replacement for South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, who did wonders with the ball for the county side last time around. Ashwin enjoyed an extremely successful stint with Nottinghamshire in 2019, scalping 34 wickets in just 5 matches at an average under 25.