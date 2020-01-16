VIDEO | Mohammad Nabi makes umpire change mind with long appeal

Just when you thought that you had seen it all, the Big Bash League never ceases to amaze the audience. First, we witnessed umpire scratching his nose with the bowler Rashid Khan already half-way in celebration before he figured out that there was no decision given by the umpire. Following that spectacle, earlier this week, we saw Rashid going down on the floor to appeal for a decision in the Adelaide Strikers’ encounter against the Melbourne Renegades.