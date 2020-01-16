VIDEO | Mohammad Nabi makes umpire change mind with long appeal

Today at 11:07 AM
We have seen it all in the BBL, umpire scratching their nose, bowlers appealing on the floor and now a combination of the both. In Melbourne Renegades encounter against the Sydney Thunder, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi’s long appeal was enough to convince the umpire to give the Thunders’ batsman out.
Just when you thought that you had seen it all, the Big Bash League never ceases to amaze the audience. First, we witnessed umpire scratching his nose with the bowler Rashid Khan already half-way in celebration before he figured out that there was no decision given by the umpire. Following that spectacle, earlier this week, we saw Rashid going down on the floor to appeal for a decision in the Adelaide Strikers’ encounter against the Melbourne Renegades.
Following all of those hilarious decisions, it was the turn of Renegades’ Afghan representative Mohammad Nabi to go on a similar route to win a decision. After posting a huge target on board, the Thunders’ were left chasing a target of 134 to keep the Renegades’ losing streak intact. However, that wasn’t the case as the ‘Gades struck early to put the home side under pressure. With Daniel Sams being promoted up the order, it was the Afghan spinner with the ball.
After being struck on the pad, Nabi went on the floor with a long-appeal forcing the umpire to make a decision. The all-rounder and keeper Sam Harper both kept appealing as the umpire looked to utter not-out before he made a swift turnaround giving the decision out. This decision nearly was ‘Nose-Scratch 2.0,’ as the umpire was once again under the spotlight for his decision. The Afghan players' are really putting the umpires under the spot in the current edition of the BBL as Nabi joins the crew.
Watch the video here:
The looooooooooooooooong appeal works for Nabi! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/u6sjNdRP4l— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020
