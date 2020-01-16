Siddhesh Wath is India material, reckons coach Sulakshan Kulkarni

Former Vidarbha coach Sulakshan Kulkarni believed that 22-year-old Siddhesh Watt had the capability to play for India one day. Kulkarni had recognized the youngster as a genuine talent when he was a 13-year-old and now after eight years he continues to impress everyone in the CK Nayudu U-23 trophy.

Sulakshan Kulkarni had recognized Siddhesh Wath as a potential talent back in 2011 when he left the position of Vidarbha head coach. Eight years down the line, Wath still impressed everyone when he scored the fastest fifty for Vidarbha off just 19 balls in the Col CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy match. He also scored a fantastic double hundred (212) in the first innings of the same game. Kulkarni was not at all surprised by the brilliance of Wath as he believed that Wath always had the potential.

"I still think the same about him. He is a special talent. Whenever he has scored big, Wath saw his team through. His innings have made a difference to the outcome of the game. That's what impact players can do," Kulkarni told TOI

Wath has already scored over 502 runs in six matches at an average of 100.4, scoring two 100s and two 50s. He first made a big name for himself back in 2016-17, when he scored two crucial 50s on a seaming wicket against Rajasthan to help Vidarbha win by six wickets. Rajasthan pacer Pankaj Singh was extremely impressed with this knock of his.

"It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on but he applied himself well and changed the momentum with some sensible and attacking batting. He respected the conditions but at the same time, he also played his shots confidently," Pankaj had told TOI.

Kulkarni said a player like Wath needs a longer rope and backing from the team management and selectors.

"Why the Indian team management is backing Rishabh Pant when the whole country is against him? They know that Pant is a special talent. Wath comes in the same category. He is definitely an India material," Kulkarni said.