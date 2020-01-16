Shreya Parab and Shivali Shinde named in India A and India B women's squads for Quadrangular T20 series

The All-India Women's Selection Committee have named Shreya Parab and Shivali Shinde in the India and India B squads for the upcoming Quadrangular Series. The duo have been named as replacements on the back of the announcement of the Indian Women’s Team for the tri-series in Australia and the WT20.

Richa Ghosh and Nuzhat Parween have been named in the senior side and will now not feature in the T20 series at Patna. Shreya Parab from Goa Cricket Association will replace Richa while Shivali Shinde from Maharashtra Cricket Association will replace Nuzhat. Harleen Deol (HPCA), who could not take part in the just-concluded Sr Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in Cuttack will now play the first two games for India A. Devika Vaidya - named captain of India A - has conveyed to the selection committee about her unavailability and Manali Dakshini (MCA) will now lead India A. India A: Manali Dakshini (Captain) (MCA), Harleen Deol (first two games) (HPCA), Priya Punia (DDCA), Jincy George (KCA), Madhuri Mehta (OCA), Shreya Parab (Goa CA) Sushri Dibyadarshini (OCA), Komal Zanzad (VCA), Meghna Singh (UPCA), Nikita Chauhan (HPCA), Bharti Fulmali (VCA), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper) (RSPB), Rashi Kanojia (UPCA), Renuka Singh (HPCA), Jasia Akhtar (PCA) India B: Sneh Rana - Captain (RSPB), Yastika Bhatia (BCA), Shivali Shinde (wicket-keeper) (MAHC A), S Meghana (RSPB), Tejal Hasabnis (CSCS), Vrushali Bhagat (MCA), Minnu Mani (KCA), Monica Patel (KSCA), Shrayosi Aich (CAB), Anjali Sarvani (ACA), Simran Dil Bahadhur (DDCA), Tanuja Kanwar (HPCA), Kshama Singh (RSPB), Nupur Kohale (VCA), Tanushree Sarkar (RPSB). India Women's squad for Tri-Series in Australia:Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper). India Women's squad for T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy