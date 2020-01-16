Reports | Pakistan set to be scrapped as Asia Cup 2020 hosts

Reports in Pakistani media outlets have pointed out that the country will be scrapped from the position of hosts for the 2020 Asia Cup after India's refusal to participate in the tournament. The reports also suggested that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were front-runners to host the competition.

Despite cricket coming back to Pakistan, reports suggest that the country's 2020 Asia Cup rights could be scrapped after India's refusal to tour the neighbouring country for the T20 format of the competition. Various media outlets pointed out the fact that the venue could see a major shift, with the matches, instead, being shifted to either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

Additionally, the reports stated that Australia and Dubai would be the last options in case the logistics fail to move the tournament to the two aforementioned Asian countries. Asia Cup is set to take place a month before the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the Asian countries locking horns in the T20 format.

“There was a discussion regarding the Asia Cup venue on the sideline of the meeting. Pakistan is the host of the tournament but they may not host it as India will not tour Pakistan. There will be a discussion about the venue in Feb, Nazm Uddin President, BCB told reporters," Cricket Country quoted a renowned Pakistan journalist as saying.

Pakistan’s next assignment comes against the visiting Bangladesh side in a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-Test series before playing a solitary ODI against them later next month. Meanwhile, India would be playing a five-match T20I series away in New Zealand during the same time frame. The last edition of the Asia Cup was held in Dubai.