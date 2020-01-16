Reports | MS Dhoni trains with Jharkhand Ranji squad after BCCI contract snub

Today at 7:22 PM
MS Dhoni, who was not handed a central contract by the BCCI for the 2019-20 season, reportedly went and trained with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team on the aftermath of his snub. Dhoni last featured for India more than six months ago, in the semi-final loss against New Zealand in the World Cup.
In what has come as the latest development in the MS Dhoni contract-snub saga, the wicket-keeper batsman reportedly trained with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team post the ordeal of being omitted from the list of contracted players. Dhoni, who plies his trade with Jharkhand in the domestic circuit, was excluded by the BCCI from the list of centrally contracted Indian cricketers for the 2019-20 season.
“Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine,” said a source close to the Jharkhand team management, reported Sportstar.
Whilst it is still unclear if or when Dhoni will return to international cricket, it is all but confirmed, however, that the 38-year-old will feature in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he'll be leading the Chennai Super Kings side. Dhoni scored a fifty in his last competitive match for India in the heartbreaking semi-final loss against New Zealand in the World Cup in mid-2019.
