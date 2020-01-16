NZ vs IND | Hamish Bennett included for India T20Is; Tom Latham, Trent Boult ruled out

New Zealand have included pacer Hamish Bennett in the otherwise injury-hit New Zealand squad ahead of the 5-match T20I series against India. While skipper Kane Williamson makes the comeback into the T20I side, Trent Boult and Tom Latham miss out, alongside Lockie Ferguson, in the squad.

Three years after making his last appearance in the New Zealand colours, pacer Hamish Bennett makes his comeback into the Kiwi squad for the upcoming five-match T20I contest against India in January. Alongside the pacer, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson makes his comeback despite missing the last Test against Australia ruled out sick. Tom Latham, who skippered the side in Williamson's absence, is set to miss out on the assignment against the visitors after injuring his thumb during the Australia series.

"We're delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India," Over the past few seasons he's consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we've been impressed how he's been able to evolve his game,” New Zealand’s selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler,” he added.

Bennett’s recall into the side was a dire result of the injury concerns to the Kiwi pace attack, with Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne all ruled out due to varying injuries. In their absence, Bennet would pair up alongside Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner. Alongside the pace quartet, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner would be the two spinners against India.

"The next few weeks will be really intense for our elite male cricketers and we're fully aware of the challenges ahead. We're clearly wanting to win the series in front of us while also considering our wider T20 World Cup campaign plan."

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce (matches 4-5) Colin de Grandhomme (matches 1-3).