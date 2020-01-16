MS Dhoni has played his last game for India, feels Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels that time is up on the international career of MS Dhoni, who last played for India in the World Cup. Harbhajan believes that even a good IPL won't guarantee Dhoni's return, stating that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has already made up his mind to not make a comeback.

The long-drawn debate on former skipper MS Dhoni’s future in the game took a steep turn as BCCI left the veteran gloveman out of its centrally contracted list of players for the 2019-20 season. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the great of the game has already played his last game for the country.

Harbhajan shared that its probably the end of the road for Dhoni, who the off-spinner believes has made up his mind to make the World Cup his last stop in his illustrious journey through the cricketing world. Dhoni hasn’t taken the field for India since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

"It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India - after that he won't play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

The master of doosra played down talks of Dhoni returning should he have a good IPL this year, conceding that the CSK skipper has made his mind up to not make a comeback.

"If Dhoni has a good IPL and is sure he will because he works so hard... I have no doubt he will have a great IPL. As far as I know, he has made up his mind. If he has a good IPL, he will still make himself unavailable. I don't see him making a comeback. Knowing him, he has played his last game for India during the World Cup," Harbhajan added.