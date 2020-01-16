IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli should return to No.3 instead of KL Rahul, reckons VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman reckons that one of India's biggest mistakes in the first ODI against Australia was skipper Virat Kohli demoting himself at number four. Kohli came to bat in the 28th over with the score not being as much as he would have expected and threw his wicket away trying to raise the run-scoring.

Aaron Finch and David Warner absolutely thrashed the Indian bowling as Australia beat India convincingly by ten wickets chasing down a below-par target of 256. But one of the biggest mistakes that India did according to VVS Laxman was Virat Kohli coming in to bat at number four.

"India missed a trick by dropping Virat Kohli down to No. 4. The best batsman in the world, Virat can set up innings, be it batting first or second, from No. 3. He is a master at assessing conditions and situations, is full of intent and energy, and therefore creates uncertainty if not panic in the opposition ranks with every minute spent at the crease," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

"At No. 4, the innings is already set up for him - whether he walks in at 160 or at 18. India will be better served by the captain moving back to the spot best for him and the team," he further added.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had added 121 runs for the second wicket but both of them got out leaving no set batsman behind to take the innings forward. Laxman believed that this also was one of the main reasons why India failed to post a daunting total.

"The other area where India suffered was the inability of a set batsman to bat deep into the innings. Both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul got their eye in but fell within a few deliveries of each other. When Virat and Shreyas Iyer also were dismissed cheaply, India had lost four wickets in six overs and were always playing catch up," Laxman wrote.

"Now that Rahul got an opportunity and extended his good form, it will be unfair to drop him. I'd like to see him bat at No. 4, a position from where he has made centuries even in T20 internationals," he added.