IND vs AUS | Expect India to fight back in second ODI, attests Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch shared that he expects India to come back strongly with all the class they have got, after a humiliating ten-wicket loss at the Wankhede. Finch hailed the clarity in David Warner’s game for his success after the duo shared an unbeaten 258-run partnership to outdo India in Mumbai.

What was expected to be a thrilling run-fest at the Wankhede instead turned out to be a complete no show as Australia comfortably thrashed India in the series opener in Mumbai. India were restricted to 255 after a great start by some disciplined bowling by the Kangaroos before the opening pair of skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner comfortably chased down the total to complete a ten-wicket victory.

Finch shared that he expects a strong fightback from India, who he believes are quite capable of giving the Aussies a run for their money. The only thing Finch believes Australia can improve in their dominant win is their fielding.

"That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all we are really happy with how the boys went," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players."

Finch heaped praises on Warner who he shared an unbeaten 258-run stand with, in Mumbai, to see the visitors over the finishing line. Finch believes that the clarity in his opening partner’s game is the key to his success across formats.

"He (Warner) is playing unbelievably well I think. It's so hard to bowl to him once he gets in. He hits the ball all around the ground, so stopping him from scoring is so hard.

"He is so clear with how he is going to bat, his footwork is pretty good. His mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape."