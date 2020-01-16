IND vs AUS | Batsmen need to be flexible with competition raging in side, believes Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer believes that every batsman needs to be flexible with their batting position in this highly competitive Indian side. Iyer conceded that the management were looking forward to more such experiments, but insisted on the importance for the individuals to focus on their own game.

It was a landslide at the Wankhede the other day as the Indian batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards after a steady start. While many blamed a shake-up in the batting order for the disastrous 10 wicket loss to Australia, young batter Shreyas Iyer felt otherwise.

The top-order batsman believes that every batsman needs to be flexible with their batting position in order to survive in a competitive side like the Indian cricket team. Iyer himself was pushed down to five after skipper Virat Kohli tried to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul at the top of the order in Mumbai.

"In this situation, you should be ready to bat at any number because it is really important to play in the team, (considering) the competition which we have now right now," Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

The 25-year-old also revealed that the team was looking forward to more experimentation with more and more players vying to break into the side.

"We can't give any reasons of batting at any particular number. Yes it is really important for us to be focused and not to cry about why we haven't been batting at a similar position.

“Experimentation is something we are looking forward to. Hopefully, we will get a good number for each batsman. This is the time we should try and experiment things and hopefully it will work-out in the future," the Mumbaikar concluded.

The second ODI between the two teams will be played in Rajkot on Friday.