ICC Women's World T20 2020 | WBBL exposure will help Team India, reckons Smriti Mandhana

With the Women's T20 World Cup set to be held Down Under in February, Smriti Mandhana believed that the experience of playing in the Women's Big Bash League would definitely help the Indian team. Mandhana is not taking excessive pressure as she would like to approach this tournament like any other.

Indian women's team will have their hopes high going into the T20 World Cup which begins on February 21. After losing to England in the semifinal in the last edition of the tournament about a year and a half ago, the Indian team would be better prepared this time around. Opener Smriti Mandhana believed that the experience of having played in the WBBL would help the players a lot with the World Cup scheduled in Australia.

“The exposure that we get playing the other big leagues help. We understand a lot about the T20I format. And especially you get to play all the bowlers beforehand, before appearing in the World Cup. Having played the Big Bash League, we will know the conditions better, specially Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur] and I. We will be able to pass on the knowledge to the youngsters,” Mandhana told Sportstar.

Mandhana also believed that putting too much pressure on herself was something that she was not going to do. She would approach this tournament like any other and would try to express herself and enjoy her batting.

"This time, I have kept it quite simple. I don’t really need to stress myself with the thought that there is a World Cup. I want to be calm and composed," Mandhana asserted.

“I am just going to play a cricket tournament to enjoy my batting. That’s the key thing which has given me success and I will try to do that in the World Cup too,” she concluded.