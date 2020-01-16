ICC Women's World T20 2020 | India most feared batting line-up ahead of T20 World Cup, reckons Matthew Mott

Australian women's head coach Matthew Mott felt that the Indian team had the most powerful and fearsome batting line-up going into the T20 World Cup beginning on February 21. Although Australia had won the last edition of the T20 World Cup, India had defeated Australia in the group stages then.

India are set to play Australia to get their T20 World Cup campaign underway on February 21. Australian head coach Matthew Mott believed that with world-class players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks, India had the most fearsome batting line-up in the tournament. India had defeated Australia the last times these two teams had met in the T20 World Cup in the Carribean and thus will not be intimidated by the Aussies.

"There's no doubt their strength is the batting. They've got four world-class batters and when I say world-class I mean the top of the tree guns. They will always be a threat," Mott told ESPNcricinfo.

"Their bowling, their plans have worked quite well over the years but I think that's their biggest area for growth. They probably need to produce some more fast bowlers. In a T20 they would be the most feared batting line-up - ours is pretty feared but with them, you know that if you take a wicket another good player just keeps rolling out," he further added.

England and India are the only two teams that have been able to beat Australia in T20Is ever since the beginning of 2018. Thus, Mott believed that playing a tri-series against both the nations just before the beginning of the tournament was an excellent dress rehearsal and a test of how strong they really were as a team.

"That tri-series comes at a perfect time. We've always viewed the next month as a really good opportunity to play against the two other best teams in the world. It can't get any better. If we dropped a couple of games there it's not the end of the world and we expect to be taken to task," Mott concluded.