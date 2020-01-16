Hoping to be a key feature in Yorkshire’s success, states Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his excitement to join Yorkshire for his third stint in County cricket, stating that he is looking forward to spin his side to victory. Ashwin hailed his consistency as the key to success for India and attested that he would look to do the same in Yorkshire.

After a very successful decade as a spinner in Test cricket, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set for his third stint in County cricket, this time with yet another big English club - Yorkshire. Ashwin’s exceptional Test career is symbolic of his clever bowling and on the feet thinking in crunch situations.

The Tamil Nadu spinner expressed his joy in signing up for the club, while promising to step up and spin his team to the title with all the international experience behind him.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base,” Ashwin told yorkshireccc.com.

“I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen. Hopefully my role as the spinner will be a key feature in helping the team achieve success. Headingley has always been a fantastic venue to play at. People speak about the overhead conditions playing a big part so let’s hope for plenty of sun."

The tall off-spinner couldn't help but remember his glorious stint with Worcestershire where he not only scalped 20 wickets in 4 matches but also amassed 214 runs. He hoped to replicate his international heroics and help his team to its 34th Championship title.

“I love playing First-Class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous spells with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title.

“I feel I have been consistent over a long period of time which has helped my success for India. I’m a deep thinker about the game and bowling in particular and will be researching my opponents carefully to ensure I have the edge,” Ashwin signed off.