Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to begin rehabilitation at NCA; Prithvi Shaw fit to face New Zealand

BCCI's press release has confirmed that Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will begin his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru as he aims to regain his full fitness while Prithvi Shaw is already fit to face New Zealand in the upcoming series. The reports also added that Shaw is already on flight to New Zealand.
After weeks of speculation regarding the health and fitness of the duo- Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Prithvi Shaw, BCCI in the press release stated that the right-arm pacer is still progressing towards full fitness. The statement added that Bhuvaneshwar will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, while the right-handed opener Prithvi Shaw is fit to face the New Zealand test in the coming days.
"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," said BCCI's Hon.Secretary Jay Shah.
"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A," he added.
