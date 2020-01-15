ZIM vs SL | Kusal Perera dropped for Zimbabwe Tests

Sri Lanka have dropped keeper-batsman Kusal Perera for the Tests versus Zimbabwe after failing to make an impact in his last 25 Test innings, barring the Durban Test. The two-match Test series kicking off from January 19 is the first Zimbabwe will be playing after ICC revoked its suspension.

After a string of low scores, Kusal Perera has found himself out of the Sri Lanka side for the Test series against Zimbabwe. The wicket-keeper batsman has only been able to muster two half-centuries and a ton in his last 25 Test innings.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) named an almost unchanged squad, which toured Pakistan, for the Test series with the omission of Perera and inclusion of Suranga Lakmal being the only change.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match more than a year back in November 2018, when they visited Bangladesh. The African side were then slapped with a ban by the ICC for increasing political interference in the sport in July last year, which was then revoked within three months.

The two-match Test series will be the first for Zimbabwe after the ban and will kick off on January 19 in Harare with the second Test scheduled on January 27.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Suranga Lakmal.