Twitter reacts to momentary delay caused by a kite entangling with spidercam in Wankhede ODI

Today at 10:49 AM
The touring Australian side got a taste of India’s culture as a kite flew into the Wankhede stadium, causing a short delay in the proceedings of the game, during the first ODI. Twitter, collectively, has reacted to the hilarious incident that left the Aussies confused for a moment.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Kite Stops Play!— Hotstar UK (@hotstarUK) January 14, 2020
Things that happen only in India 🇮🇳 😍
PS: Happy #MakarSankranti to everyone #INDvAUS #BattleofEquals pic.twitter.com/eUnP3VQM79
https://t.co/FdtGjWdt0h Kite stops the play #cricket— Reddit Cricket (@Reddit_Cricket) January 14, 2020
https://t.co/FdtGjWdt0h Kite stops the play #cricket— Reddit Cricket (@Reddit_Cricket) January 14, 2020
Kite stops play!Have you ever seen anything like this before pic.twitter.com/iruxyVH1AE— Sakhat londa (@abaysaaly) January 14, 2020
Kite stops play! Have you ever seen anything like this before? #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7oH0wUz5iQ— Roshan Pathare (@roshanpathare) January 14, 2020
ICC@ICC— Sam Valley (@mujhe_nikala) January 14, 2020
·
18m
Kite stops play!
Have you ever seen anything like this before?#INDvAUS real face of India. pic.twitter.com/3khY1GW1ZY
Kite stops play! Have you— #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia (@BCCIfc) January 14, 2020
ever seen anything like this
before? #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/bXcXLwfhUx
Kite Stops Play!— Hotstar US (@Hotstarusa) January 14, 2020
Things that happen only in India 🇮🇳 😍
PS: Happy #MakarSankranti to everyone #INDvAUS #BattleofEquals pic.twitter.com/ecjHPIQOu1
Kite stops play 😂🤣#INDvAUS— Ashish Prudhvi Ponnada (@ashishprudhvi1) January 14, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Vriat Kohli
- David Warner
- Rohit Sharma
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rishabh Pant
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Shardul Thakur
- Aaron Finch
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Steven Smith
- Alex Carey
- Adam Zampa
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.