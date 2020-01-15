 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to momentary delay caused by a kite entangling with spidercam in Wankhede ODI

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to momentary delay caused by a kite entangling with spidercam in Wankhede ODI

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:49 AM

    The touring Australian side got a taste of India’s culture as a kite flew into the Wankhede stadium, causing a short delay in the proceedings of the game, during the first ODI. Twitter, collectively, has reacted to the hilarious incident that left the Aussies confused for a moment.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down