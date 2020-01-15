Reports | Fit Prithvi Shaw set to join India A squad in New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw has reportedly passed the mandatory yo-yo test and is set to join the India A side currently touring New Zealand after being ruled out of the warm-up games due to a shoulder injury. Shaw is likely to be a part of the Test squad to tour New Zealand as a backup opener to Rohit and Mayank.

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw is all set to join India A in New Zealand after reportedly clearing a rigorous fitness test. Shaw was ruled out of the warm-up games ahead of the three unofficial ODIs due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the Ranji Trophy, but is now all set to wear the light blue.

"He cleared the mandatory yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday morning. He should be flying on the 16th or 17th of January to join the India A side in New Zealand," a source told TOI.

The India A side will be playing three unofficial ODIs with the Kiwis starting from January 22, that will be followed by two four-dayers between the sides. Shaw will be looking to impress the selectors to break into the Test side which will be touring New Zealand.

Shaw might be named in the 15 member squad for the series as back-up for the in-form pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who have set the stage ablaze with their performances in the past six months. Shaw’s glorious debut in the longest format was cut short by an ankle injury which was followed by a suspension due to doping violations.