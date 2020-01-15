Reports | Concussed Rishabh Pant to not travel to Rajkot today; Will join team later

Today at 6:04 PM
Team India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot, as the wicket-keeper is reportedly set to join the team later and not travel with them to Rajot today (Wednesday). After being struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, Pant was diagnosed with a concussion, which in turn meant that he did not take the field in the second innings on Tuesday in the first ODI.
"Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later. Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation," a source close to the BCCI was quoted as saying by PTI.
In Pant's absence, it was KL Rahul who took the gloves for team India in Mumbai, with no back-up wicket-keeper available in the squad. The BCCI have, however, not given official confirmation as to whether Pant will be fit in time for the 2nd ODI or not and it remains to be seen if a replacement will be named should Pant be deemed unfit.
