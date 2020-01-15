Reports | Concussed Rishabh Pant to not travel to Rajkot today; Will join team later

Team India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot, as the wicket-keeper is reportedly set to join the team later and not travel with them to Rajot today (Wednesday). After being struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, Pant was diagnosed with a concussion, which in turn meant that he did not take the field in the second innings on Tuesday in the first ODI.