Keen on having AB de Villiers back for World Cup, shares Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis revealed that he is more than happy to have AB de Villiers back in the side after the latter hinted about his return from retirement. The Proteas are currently struggling across formats after AB's retirement and du Plessis believes the 35-year-old will be a handy addition to the side.

After former South Africa international AB de Villiers dropped hints of him revoking his retirement, the cricketing world have already expressed their impatience in seeing the maestro of the game back in Proteas colours, and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, too, doesn’t feel otherwise as he revealed that he is more than happy to have his former teammate back at his side.

De Villiers’ decision to hang his boots came out of the blue back in May 2018 startling the whole world, but the destructive batsman revealed this year that he is looking forward to don the South African colours and is in talks with top CSA officials regarding the same.

Du Plessis added to that narrative when he said, "We spoke about it, and I was very keen to have him back. That was even before the new coaching staff was on board," as reported by Cricbuzz.

"The conversation had progressed as far as the details of "what does the next year look like in terms of T20 cricket - how many games; where, when, what? And then trying to unfold that in a way that we can get him back. He's keen to come do that."

If De Villiers does return, he would have to appear in a handful of the 11 T20Is South Africa will play against England and Australia in February and against West Indies in August before the World Cup in Australia in October and November. He might, however, skip the England series, which starts four days after the Big Bash League, where he is currently playing for Brisbane Heat.