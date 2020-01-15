IPL 2020 | Not surprised about my price tag, been a consistent performer in IPL, says Piyush Chawla

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla, who was the priciest Indian at the IPL auction last month, has justified his price tag as given his consistent performances in the tournament over the last decade. Chawla also added that he believes the conditions in Chennai will suit his bowling style.

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shelled out a logic-defying price of 6.75 crores for a player that seemed to be on the fringes, it had cricket pundits scratching their heads. But Chawla, who is one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL history with 150 wickets in 157 matches, is not in the least surprised.

"I am the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, it's not about one season (that I did well). So I knew that if I am going in the auction there is a good chance of going for a good franchise. I was not sure which team will end up picking me, but I knew I will attract a decent bid," Chawala told TOI.

The international stage, however, hasn’t been as kind to Chawla, who played his last Test and ODI in 2012 and 2011 respectively. With the centre of attention shifting towards wrist spinners, the competition has largely been between Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and the relatively younger crop including Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal. The leggie, who was a member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, admitted his disappointment at being ousted.

"You want to play as long as possible and being discarded was obviously disheartening. I am going through the process - doing my thing and enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking about any selection. The moment I will start doing it, I feel I will stop enjoying the game," he said.

The 31-year-old, who has previously represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, is now looking forward to joining the three-time IPL champions in Chennai.

"Obviously I am excited about playing for CSK. They are one of the best franchises and I have had a good experience playing under MS bhai (Dhoni) previously, so I am looking forward to the upcoming season. And given the nature of wicket in Chennai, it will suit my bowling style,” he added.