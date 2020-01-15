IND vs NZ | Prithvi Shaw net sessions gives hope of return ahead of New Zealand tour

Today at 11:21 AM
Prithvi Shaw, who is recovering from an injury, was seen batting it out in the nets ahead of India’s tour to New Zealand- comprising ODIs and Tests following the five-match T20I series. The 20-year-old Mumbai opener suffered a shoulder during a Ranji Trophy game which ruled him out for weeks.
In a very short span, young Prithvi Shaw’s career has seen a lot of ups and downs ever since his debut. He was considered to be India’s prodigy, at the age of 18, when he scored a brilliant hundred on Test debut, against the West Indies. However, all wasn’t merry for the youngster who got slapped with an eight-month doping ban following an inadvertent intake of an illegal substance.
After the ban, he made his comeback for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wherein he fared above average. Following that he also played for his team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, scoring 202 and 66 against Baroda. But all that was short-lived as he suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 of the match between Mumbai and Karnataka, on January 3.
He was then put under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and was also ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. However, a call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches is yet to be taken. And the 20-year-old has announced that he is well on track to be back ahead of the New Zealand tour with his “superb net session” wherein he was seen driving, cutting and flicking with ease. While the T20I squad was announced on Sunday, the ODI and Test squad will be revealed on January 19.
"My favourite sound. The sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on," Shaw tweeted alongside a video of the session.
My favourite sound. The sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on. pic.twitter.com/Iw8bUJXE4N— Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 14, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.