IND vs AUS | Rishabh Pant ruled out of Rajkot ODI with concussion

Team India have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the second ODI versus Australia in Rajkot, with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant ruled out of the encounter due to concussion. Pant was hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the first ODI - a blow that kept him off the field for the second half of the game.

"He (Pant) is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," BCCI said in a statement, reported Times of India.

"After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the 1st ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist."

The Board also confirmed that the wicket-keeper is ‘stable’ and has been sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a rehabilitation program.

"He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol,” the statement further read.

India are, however, yet to name a replacement for Pant in the 15-man squad. KL Rahul, who filled in for the Delhite behind the stumps in the first ODI, is expected to don the gloves in the youngster’s absence.