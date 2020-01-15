IND v AUS | We expect quality India side to bounce back, states Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said he expects India, who are a quality team, to bounce back from the disastrous defeat to his side in the first of the three-match ODI series, played in Mumbai. Finch added that it has always been great to bat alongside his in-form opener partner David Warner.

Sheer domination, in every sense, is one of the many phrases one can use to describe Australia’s 10-wicket win over India at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. But, with two matches still to go in the series — on Friday at Rajkot and on Sunday at Bengaluru — the Aussie skipper expects nothing less than a proper fightback from the hosts.

“Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India. Of course, India are a quality team and we expect them to bounce back,” Finch said, reported Cricbuzz.

After losing Rohit Sharma early, it was Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who steadied the ship for India. And at one point, it did seem like the duo would set India up for a total well in excess of 300.

“I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I'm proud of the way the boys fought back. We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp,” Finch noted.

The 33-year-old also lauded the red-hot run of his opener partner Warner, who has been in unstoppable form — but for a disastrous Ashes — in all formats since his comeback from suspension.

“He's (Warner) been fantastic, especially in this format of the game. He's been unstoppable for quite some time now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score. Always great to bat with him,” Finch added.