IND v AUS | No reason why this Indian team cannot turn it around, believes Zaheer Khan

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan believes that there is no reason the current Indian team cannot turn the three-match series against Australia around in their favour. Zaheer hopes that the Men in Blue can erase the disastrous result at Wankhede as soon as possible and move onto the remaining two games.

On a day when Australia registered their biggest ever win over India — and that too, a 10-wicket decimation on Indian soil — nothing more needs to be said regarding the home side’s performance. The Aussies were dominant in every department, skill-wise or mentality-wise, and India barely stood a chance. However, Zaheer believes that the current Indian squad has got what it takes to bounce back and beat this mighty Australian side.

“There are still two more games to go. You’ve seen it in the recent past where Australia were down and managed to win the series. So there’s no reason why this Indian team cannot do that. It’s up to you and how you look at things,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live show Talking Points.

On the show, the 41-year-old had earlier added a word of advice to the bruised Indian team: erase.

“I think the one word which I will use is ‘erase.’ At times, as an athlete, you’ve got to be able to erase the day. And today was one of those days. These kinds of days can actually pull you down if you stay in that moment and keep thinking about it. Sometimes, you’ve just got to erase and move on. The sun is going to rise again tomorrow. Every day is not the same. You will get the opportunity of turning things around. Get pointers — what you could’ve done — and then just focus on what’s coming next,” Zaheer added.