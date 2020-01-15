ICC U19 World Cup | Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi star in India’s second warm-up win

Today at 2:13 PM
Skipper Priyam Garg and pacer Kartik Tyagi starred as the defending champions, at the U19 World Cup, India closed out the warm-up phase with a 23-run win over Zimbabwe. Fifties from Garg and Tilak Verma helped India post 295 before a three-fer from Tyagi helped them bowl out Zimbabwe for 272.
Opting to bat first, India were pegged back early as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over with just 14 runs on the board. Verma walked in at No.3 and scored freely, leaving the other opener Divyansh Saxena a mere onlooker. After Saxena fell in 13th over — the score at 64 — the Zimbabwean bowlers were on the receiving end from both batsmen. Skipper Garg’s 73 came off just 57 balls, including three fours and six sixes, while Verma’s 77-ball 73 included eight fours and two sixes. Once the duo fell, cameos from the lower order, courtesy of Kumar Kushagra and Shubang Hegde, and Atharva Ankolekar took India well past the 250 mark. However, a spirited Zimbabwean attack managed to bowl India out inside the 50 overs. For Zimbabwe, Nkosilathi Nungu starred with two for 41 from his 10 overs, while five others chipped in with a wicket each.
In reply, Zimbabwe too lost an early wicket, before a brief partnership between No.2 Wesley Madhevere and No.3 Milton Shumba. A mini-collapse saw them reduced to 78 for four in the 15th over, before half-centuries from Shumba — 52 off 60 balls — Luke Oldknow, and wicket-keeper Dane Schadendorf, but the dearth of support from anyone around them eventually proved their downfall. With several of India’s bowlers going for plenty, Tyagi’s three for 33 and Sushant Mishra’s two for 28 became vital to India’s cause.
India’s first match in the official phase of the World Cup is against Sri Lanka on January 19, while Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh a day earlier.
