ICC U19 World Cup | Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi star in India’s second warm-up win

Opting to bat first, India were pegged back early as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over with just 14 runs on the board. Verma walked in at No.3 and scored freely, leaving the other opener Divyansh Saxena a mere onlooker. After Saxena fell in 13th over — the score at 64 — the Zimbabwean bowlers were on the receiving end from both batsmen. Skipper Garg’s 73 came off just 57 balls, including three fours and six sixes, while Verma’s 77-ball 73 included eight fours and two sixes. Once the duo fell, cameos from the lower order, courtesy of Kumar Kushagra and Shubang Hegde, and Atharva Ankolekar took India well past the 250 mark. However, a spirited Zimbabwean attack managed to bowl India out inside the 50 overs. For Zimbabwe, Nkosilathi Nungu starred with two for 41 from his 10 overs, while five others chipped in with a wicket each.