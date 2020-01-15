ICC Awards 2019 | Rohit Sharma named ODI Cricketer of the year; Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket award

After a sensational run in the ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma has sealed the ODI cricketer of 2019 title while Virat Kohli has secured the Spirit of Cricket award. Meanwhile, England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.

In the decade-ending year gone by, the names of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes have resonated amongst fans in the cricketing world more than ever. It was their exceptional performances, crunch achievements and unmatched display of spirit that makes these cricketers stand out.

The Indian opener amassed 648 runs from nine matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and only fell 25 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest number of runs in a single World Cup. Meanwhile, Stokes produced a match-winning 84* in the final against New Zealand and aggregated 719 runs while bagging 12 wickets in 20 ODIs last year. He also amassed 821 runs and took 22 wickets in 11 Test matches that included another crunch performance of 135 in a nail-biting Ashes thriller in Leeds.

Meanwhile, it was Indian captain Virat Kohli whose unparalleled gestures on the field have earned him the Spirit of Cricket award. Kohli was seen asking a booing crowd to clap for Steve Smith in the India-Australia World Cup clash at The Oval in London.

Coming to the ICC Test Player of the Year, there’s no guessing as to who else other than Australia ace pacer, and World No.1 bowler, Pat Cummins would earn the title. Meanwhile, India seamer Deepak Chahar won T20I Performance of the Year for his brilliant hat-trick and exceptional death bowling against Bangladesh. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was named as the Emerging Cricketer of the Year, while Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer sealed the Associate Cricketer of the Year award.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all of the individual 2019 award winners as well as those players named in the ICC Teams of the Year,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was quoted as saying by the ICC official website.

“The awards celebrate the world’s best cricketers and this has undoubtedly been an extraordinary year for men’s cricket. The highlight of course was the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 that ended in such dramatic fashion. Ben Stokes was, of course in the midst of all the action during the event from that quite incredible catch at the Oval right through to that epic final at Lord’s and is a very deserving winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy,” he added.