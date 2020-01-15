Hat-trick against Bangladesh was a dream performance, attests Deepak Chahar

Today at 8:42 PM
India quick Deepak Chahar expressed his happiness on being awarded the ICC T20 Performance of the Year award for his historic spell of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh and shared that the performance will remain close to his heart. Chahar broke Ajantha Mendis’ record for the best bowling spell in T20Is.
In what turned out to be a dream run of form for newcomer Deepak Chahar in T20Is, the Rajasthan pacer scalped 11 wickets in 6 games during the home season. Breaking into the team after Jasprit Bumrah missed the home season with injuries, Chahar didn’t fail to make an impact.
The lanky speedster finished the otherwise quite Bangladesh series with a bang, scalping 6 wickets in the last T20 of the series. The performance was adjudged as the ICC Best T20Is Performance of the Year (Men’s) which he reckons will remain close to his heart forever.
"I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart," Deepak Chahar said in a statement.
Chahar went on to bag the first hat-trick in the format for an Indian, whilst also breaking the 7-year-old record to register the best bowling figures in T20Is. Chahar bagged 6 wickets conceding just 7 runs to outdo Ajantha Mendis who had bagged the same number of wickets giving away only 8 runs against Zimbabwe back in 2012.
