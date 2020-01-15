BBL 2019-20 | In A Jiffy - Stars 'scorch' the Scorchers in their own backyard

Just like #1 vs #2 a few days, #1 vs #3 too turned out to be an embarrassingly one-sided affair as the Stars further asserted their dominance this season with a thumping 8-wicket win over the Scorchers. The rout was also the Glenn Maxwell-led side's seventh consecutive win of the season.

Match report in a Tweet

Multiple brain fades from the Scorchers batsmen and a rollicking spell from rookie Jackson Coleman was enough to blow the home team away, who succumbed to an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the table toppers.

Match report in a minute

After winning the toss and batting first, the Scorchers probably regretted their decision more than Aaron Finch regretted leading the Renegades this season. The scores of 9 of their 11 batsmen read like India’s player ratings in the 1st ODI against Australia - 4, 4, 7, 3, 1, 5, 1, 1 and 6. Josh Inglis, who scored 37, did threaten to go bonkers, but after his dismissal, the Western Australians folded like a pack of cards in front of their home crowd.

The Scorchers responded well after getting bowled out for 86, with Jhye Richardson beating the outside edge of Hilton Cartwright on the first two balls, but that was all there was for the home team to rejoice. Unsurprisingly, the Stars, led from the front by Marcus Stoinis, made easy work of an extremely below-par target and chased down the total with no less than 8 overs left to spare. Long story short - the match had ‘one-way traffic’ written all over it.

What the teams didn’t learn

Sure, the Perth Scorchers have one of the best opening combinations in the form of Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis, but a stable No.3 is the cornerstone of every good batting side in the world, irrespective of the format. Someone like a Bancroft could be the perfect foil if batted at No.3, with hitters either side of him, but the Scorchers, for some weird reason, are instead persisting with him down the order.

Usually, the second paragraph is reserved for the other team, but to be honest, they were flawless today. So yeah, this is once again for the Scorchers. T20 might be one of the shorter formats of the game, but there is still ample time left to build the innings. Point being - patience is key. Of their top 6 batsmen, four of them were out ‘caught’ and worse, two of them were run-out. Did they really think that they were playing a T10 match?

What I learnt

Josh Inglis might just be the biggest wicket-keeping prospect in Australia’s disposal. I mean, the shot-making ability of this guy is ridiculous and he can effortlessly play both pace and spin whilst dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground. A truly dynamic, gifted shot-maker who, if groomed, could very well be seen in national colours in the near future. The find of BBL 2019/20, for sure.

Glenn Maxwell, as much as he’s a gun batsman, is perhaps an equally able captain. He just seems to get the best out of each and every personnel at his disposal, be it Haris Rauf, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichchane or even Marcus Stoinis, for that matter. Today, his usage of the left-armer Jackson Coleman was nothing short of sensational, sandwiching his spells on either side of Lamichchane and Coulter-Nile. The result? Coleman finished with figures of 3-0-16-3.

The Scorchers have no clue on how to utilize Chris Green. I mean, come on, the poor guy has been thrown around in every single position from #3 to #8 and today, he was sent in at #3 when there was clearly no need to do so. From the outset, it looks like Green has no idea what his role is in the team. If you’re gonna call someone the ‘best prospect in the country’, surely it’s your responsibility to nurture them with care? I’m disappointed in you, Perth Scorchers.

Match Highlights in Tweets

So yes, this was Liam Livingstone's catch, that stayed in the air for an eternity

The Josh Inglis show, Ladies and Gentlemen!

A combination of Haris Rauf's brilliance + Cameron Green's brain fade

R is for Rauf.



R is for run out! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/iCISMujxq9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020

Frankie "Superman" Worrall

It was a good catch, but did Franky Worrall try and make that look even better than it was? 😏 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/YkX2YzH6Q9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020

Oh, dear! That didn't go down to well, did it?

Marnus Labuschagne, Aussie born in South Africa, genuine gun.



Jaron Morgan, Aussie born in South Africa, genuine gun? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/XYt6xd12C6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020

This beauty from Sandeep tho!!

Sandeep Lamichhane is on a hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/pXlWnsb96M — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020

Big Man Haris showing how it's done!

TIMBER!



Haris Rauf finishes off the Scorchers, 86 all out #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/itZDRtESVh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020

The only highlight of the day for Scorchers, I suppose?

Captain Mitch Marsh said "I'll just do it all myself!" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0WvDdTJhHa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2020