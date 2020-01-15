Bangladesh set to play 2 Tests, 3 T20Is, and one-off ODI in Pakistan

After months of negotiation, Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan has been laid out with the visitors set to play 2 Tests, 3 T20Is and an ODI, with the tour split into three legs. After deciding to tour Pakistan for only 3 T20Is, the boards sat down with the ICC chairman to come up with a solution.

After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play Tests in Pakistan, it has taken the interference of ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, to convince the board and work out a solution to break the deadlock. The BCB, post the talks, have now agreed to play 2 Tests, 3 T20Is and a one-off ODI in Pakistan.

However, the tour has been split into three parts with Bangladesh first playing three T20Is, scheduled to be held between January 24 to 27, after which the Asian nation will return to Pakistan to play the first Test, starting on February 7. Pakistan's players will then partake in the Pakistan Super League, after the conclusion of which the second Test of the series will begin on April 5. Incidentally, both Tests are part of the World Test Championship. Meanwhile, the one-off ODI will take place on April 3.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said, reported Cricbuzz.

"It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country. The split series across three venues will also provide opportunities to fans and followers to watch live their favourite players in action and support good cricket from either side," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan noted.