Watching Rohit Sharma bat is pure bliss, attests Zaheer Abbas

Former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas stated that he always enjoyed watching Rohit Sharma bat and it gave him immense satisfaction. Rohit had a brilliant 2019 where he scored five centuries in the World Cup and three Test hundreds which included a double ton in his first time as an opener.

Rohit Sharma had a fantastic 2019 where he took his game to another level. After having a brilliant World Cup where he scored five centuries, Rohit was able to replicate his form in red-ball cricket as he scored a century in his very first innings as an opener. Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas also has been a huge fan of Rohit's batting and revealed that it gave him immense satisfaction.

"I don't move from the television screen when he (Rohit) is batting. His batting gives me real satisfaction and watching him play is pure bliss. I admire the way he creates a shot and plays where he wants to. He picks up the ball very early and that is special," Abbas was quoted as saying by TOI.

Rohit had been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and will be fresh and ready to take on one of his favourite opponents Australia. Abbas believed that although Virat Kohli is a fantastic player, he never intended to compare him and Rohit as both had their own unique abilities and no one is superior to the other.

"I admire Rohit because I enjoy his batting and when I am watching him bat people in my house ask what about Virat Kohli, and I tell them 'look I am not saying Kohli is less', Kohli is Kohli. Let me put it this way, I get satisfaction watching them both bat," he added.