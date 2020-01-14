Want to focus on opportunities I am currently getting, states Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha revealed that he is not taking any excessive pressure for not being able to play for India in all three formats and is only focussing on the opportunities he is getting right now. The 35-year-old has further admitted that if given the chance, he would surely play in all formats.

The 2019-20 home season of India was a tremendous success as the fast bowlers were right on the money and troubling the batsmen in Indian conditions that did not provide much help. Another thing that stood out was the wicket-keeping of Wriddhiman Saha and the agility that he showed against both fast bowlers and spinners. Saha was extremely happy with his performance behind the wickets and was glad that he got an opportunity to represent India after a long injury lay-off.

"It feels nice to read things like 'Superman Saha' and hopefully I can take more such catches. There's no secret, it just seems to everyone that I have become more agile. Since the time I started playing cricket for my club, for my state Bengal, I was probably the same," Saha told CricketNext.

Although Saha has been India's first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests since MS Dhoni's retirement, he never got as many opportunities to represent India in the white-ball cricket. However, instead of getting demoralized, he believed in taking full advantage of the opportunities that came his way and contributing whenever the team needed him.

"I don't think anyone is satisfied playing just one format. It's always more pleasing when you get to represent India in all formats as a player. But I want to focus on the opportunities I am currently getting and if I get a chance to play other formats I will definitely give my best to do well in those," he asserted.