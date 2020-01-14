VIDEO | Helmet-donned Jay Bista takes sensational one-handed catch to send Baba Indrajith packing

After a brilliant start in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Mumbai suffered two defeats in a row at the hands of Railways and Karnataka. The Aditya Tare -led side now seemed to have recovered from those losses and the ongoing game against Tamil Nadu is testimony to the fact. The lead of Mumbai, who posted a total of 488 in the first innings, over TN was highlighted as opener Jay Bista took a sensational catch at slip.

As the left-armer Royston Dias bowled a length delivery to Tamil Nadu’s No.5, Baba Indrajith, the batsman outside edged the ball, hence paving the way for one of the best catches of the season. As Indrajith guided the ball with an angled bat, it went straight to Bista at second slip. What seemed like an exceptional piece of reflex, the fielder dove across to his right full stretched and grabbed it with one hand within microseconds. The stunner removed Indrajith (6) as TN was reduced to 186/6.