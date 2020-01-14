 user tracker image
    Twitter to reacts to Aaron Finch channeling inner Tim Paine to leave Australia embarrassed

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:35 PM

    Tim Paine, over the course of the last 18 months, has built quite the unwanted reputation for himself as the ‘worst reviewer in cricket’ and today, his ‘skills’ rubbed off on Australia’s ODI skipper. Aaron Finch went for a hideous review off the bowling of Cummins, leaving his teammates embarrassed.

    Ever since taking over as captain in March 2018, Tim Paine has done a remarkable job and has almost been perfect in every single aspect of the game except for one - utilizing the DRS to good effect. Paine’s misery with the DRS hit its peak in the Ashes, where his not-so-remarkable reviewing skills ended up costing Australia the Headingley Test.

    And well, it looks like it’s not just Paine and it might be an Aussie thing after all, as today, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch emulated his Test equivalent to leave everyone bemused. Cummins, who was in the middle of a fiery spell, had Dhawan in all sorts and was tormenting the southpaw with his variations. And on the fifth ball of the sixth over, a bludgeoning inswinger from the pacer swung past Dhawan’s bat and thwarted into his pad. As the Aussies appealed in unison, however, the umpire had no interest and turned the down appeal within seconds. It did look from the outset that the delivery was both high and wide, but after consulting with the bowler, Finch, flabbergastingly, went for the review.

    And the whole Australian team were left embarrassed in no time as hawk-eye showed that the ball, in fact, pitched outside leg-stump, meaning that the visitors lost the only review they had at their disposal. A momentary brain fade from Finch, which we’ve been so accustomed to from an Aussie skipper over the course of the last year. Aaron Paine, anyone?

    Watch the Video here.

