Twitter to reacts to Aaron Finch channeling inner Tim Paine to leave Australia embarrassed

Tim Paine, over the course of the last 18 months, has built quite the unwanted reputation for himself as the ‘worst reviewer in cricket’ and today, his ‘skills’ rubbed off on Australia’s ODI skipper. Aaron Finch went for a hideous review off the bowling of Cummins, leaving his teammates embarrassed.
Ever since taking over as captain in March 2018, Tim Paine has done a remarkable job and has almost been perfect in every single aspect of the game except for one - utilizing the DRS to good effect. Paine’s misery with the DRS hit its peak in the Ashes, where his not-so-remarkable reviewing skills ended up costing Australia the Headingley Test.
And well, it looks like it’s not just Paine and it might be an Aussie thing after all, as today, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch emulated his Test equivalent to leave everyone bemused. Cummins, who was in the middle of a fiery spell, had Dhawan in all sorts and was tormenting the southpaw with his variations. And on the fifth ball of the sixth over, a bludgeoning inswinger from the pacer swung past Dhawan’s bat and thwarted into his pad. As the Aussies appealed in unison, however, the umpire had no interest and turned the down appeal within seconds. It did look from the outset that the delivery was both high and wide, but after consulting with the bowler, Finch, flabbergastingly, went for the review.
And the whole Australian team were left embarrassed in no time as hawk-eye showed that the ball, in fact, pitched outside leg-stump, meaning that the visitors lost the only review they had at their disposal. A momentary brain fade from Finch, which we’ve been so accustomed to from an Aussie skipper over the course of the last year. Aaron Paine, anyone?
January 14, 2020
Shane Watson's presence has been felt in this match!
The spirit of Shane Watson lives on vicariously through Tim Paine and Aaron Finch. #AUSvsIND— Benedict O'Bryan (@Ned_RMIT) January 14, 2020
Sixth over and the Review is already gone!
Aaron Finch has Reviewed for LBW against Shikhar Dhawan. Original Desicion is Not Out. Fair Delivery. Ultra Edge shows a Flat Line. Moving onto Ball Tracking Now. Pitching is Outside Leg Stump, So Dhawan will Remain Not Out and 🇦🇺 have Lost their Only Review in the 6th Over.— Jai Elhance (@JElhance) January 14, 2020
Tim Paine must be smiling while watching this!
Aaron Finch makes Tim Paine proud with that review. #INDvAUS— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 14, 2020
The mission we don't know about!
Team management decided to send Virat Kohli at no 4. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul playing out all the overs. All are playing the role of undercover agent of Sachin Tendulkar to stop Virat Kohli from scoring centuries. #INDvsAUS— Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 14, 2020
Even though Rohit Sharma got out early, it was Dhawan and KL Rahul who steadied the ship!
Shikhar Dhawan today!
Swinging ball outside the off stump.— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) January 14, 2020
Shikhar Dhawan: #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/uEiFbp0QOE
Selfish or Smart?
Dhawan & Rahul should have attacked the Aussie spinners from the get go.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) January 14, 2020
Zampa & Agar have gotten away with conceding just 59 runs in 12.1 overs...
Dhawan & Rahul's selfishness to play it safe and accumilate makes it a lot tougher for India to win this match now.#INDvAUS
Let that sink in!
Since his Debut, MS Dhoni part of all #INDvAUS bilateral Odi series— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) January 14, 2020
Today will be 1st time, He is going to miss a Odi series against Australia
Every India match...
Listening to Indian commentators be like.. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7cP61sffhi— N (@yourstruly49_) January 14, 2020
Another milestone achieved!
Shikhar Dhawan completes his 1,000 Odi runs against Australia.!#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/IX0VlX4BrZ— V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) January 14, 2020
I feel for Virat Kohli!
Delaying Kohli's innings by 20 overs and then both getting out. Tremendous banter from Rahul and Dhawan. Encouraging signs from an India side not always renowned for its comedy.— Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) January 14, 2020
