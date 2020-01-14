Twitter to reacts to Aaron Finch channeling inner Tim Paine to leave Australia embarrassed

Ever since taking over as captain in March 2018, Tim Paine has done a remarkable job and has almost been perfect in every single aspect of the game except for one - utilizing the DRS to good effect. Paine’s misery with the DRS hit its peak in the Ashes, where his not-so-remarkable reviewing skills ended up costing Australia the Headingley Test.

And well, it looks like it’s not just Paine and it might be an Aussie thing after all, as today, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch emulated his Test equivalent to leave everyone bemused. Cummins, who was in the middle of a fiery spell, had Dhawan in all sorts and was tormenting the southpaw with his variations. And on the fifth ball of the sixth over, a bludgeoning inswinger from the pacer swung past Dhawan’s bat and thwarted into his pad. As the Aussies appealed in unison, however, the umpire had no interest and turned the down appeal within seconds. It did look from the outset that the delivery was both high and wide, but after consulting with the bowler, Finch, flabbergastingly, went for the review.