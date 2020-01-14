 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s “out” gesture backfiring after Warner saves himself with last-second review

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:36 PM

    A gesture, a sign, that we’ve all been used to in this home season is Virat Kohli raising his index finger with confidence when a batsman opts for a review. However, that very gesture came back to bite the Indian skipper today as David Warner ended up saving his wicket with a last-ditch review.

    What makes Virat Kohli special is not just his cricketing abilities, but his persona, his charisma and the swagger with which he plays the game. Ever since taking over as captain, Kohli has more often than not showcased his animated side, bringing to the field every ounce of passion that resides within himself. And in this home season, a signature gesture which we’ve all been used to is Kohli raising his index finger when the batsman opts for a review, almost asserting his authority by vindication “That is out. Don’t bother reviewing. I know.”.

    But with confidence - that can sometimes translate into over-confidence - and cockiness, comes the risk of falling flat on your face, and today, Kohli had to cop one on the chin. After Australia got off to a rollicking start, it looked like Shardul Thakur had provided India with the breakthrough they so desperately needed, after Warner “gloved” one to the stand-in keeper KL Rahul. As the umpire immediately ruled the batsman out and the Indians jubilated, Warner got into a long discussion with his partner Aaron Finch, before eventually opting to review with less than a second left on the clock.

    And as soon as the southpaw opted for the review, the Indian skipper cheekily, with confidence, raised his finger to suggest Warner that he was out. And as 33,000 fans at the Wankhede waited patiently for ultra-edge to indicate a spike off Warner’s bat (or) gloves, they were all left deflated after replays showed a flat line as the ball passed the bat.

    Eventually, the third umpire Richard Kettleborough asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision, meaning not only Warner saved his wicket by opting for an astounding last-second review, but the Indian skipper was also left flat-faced thanks to the ‘out’ gesture that he’d signalled moments before the DRS events unfolded on the big screen.

