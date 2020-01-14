 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli changing his argument to embarrassing smile after umpire declines LBW decision

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 8:59 PM

    It was a frustrating day in the office for Virat Kohli and co as they lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the first ODI against Australia and on top of that Kohli, had an argument with the Umpire over an LBW decision. This is how the Twitterati reacted to the incident where the umpire was right.

    This is what happened! 

    This cracked me up!

    True! 

    The funny part is the Umpire was spot on! 

    And then steps in an MS Dhoni critic! 

    Something we don't want to see from the Indian captain!

    Desi Baniya is probably right! 

    Wait wait wait, hold up! 

    Isn't WWE staged?

    Damn son! 

    Every damn time! 

