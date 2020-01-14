Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli changing his argument to embarrassing smile after umpire declines LBW decision

Today at 8:59 PM
It was a frustrating day in the office for Virat Kohli and co as they lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the first ODI against Australia and on top of that Kohli, had an argument with the Umpire over an LBW decision. This is how the Twitterati reacted to the incident where the umpire was right.
This is what happened!
January 14, 2020
This cracked me up!
*Virat Kohli arguing with umpire for not giving out (LBW) for Kuldeep against Finch*— [deleted] (@___in_catharsis) January 14, 2020
Umpire : #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tkBjkXCt1F
True!
Virat Kohli's incredulity at the umpire not giving out to what seemed like a good LBW appeal would be funny if the bad review in the previous over was not hilariously bad. #INDvAUS— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 14, 2020
The funny part is the Umpire was spot on!
After so many failed DRS judgments ur skipper Virat Kohli is laughing at umpire's decision on his face, ridiculing his judgment.— outsider (@collarando) January 14, 2020
You have any decency left @BCCI ?
Btw umpire's decision was right #INDvsAUS
And then steps in an MS Dhoni critic!
Virat Kohli can't argue with umpire but MS Dhoni can and he did that in IPL. So all the rules and regulations will be applied on Virat Kohli lol.#ViratKohli #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS— Tilak (@SimNaaz_2171) January 14, 2020
Something we don't want to see from the Indian captain!
#ViratKohli's onfield behaviour is very bad, not in good spirit. He's just can't take umpire decisions. Skillfully probably the best going around these days but with behaviour, disappointing to say the least. #IndvAus #AusvInd— Puran (@Puran11779031) January 14, 2020
Desi Baniya is probably right!
He did not laugh on umpire.. but instead on himself..— desi_baniya (@yashjain24791) January 14, 2020
Wait wait wait, hold up!
@BCCI should suspend or put a Match Fine on @imVkohli for disrespecting the Umpire... What the hell Kohli thinks of himself... Arrogance should be FINED HEAVILY. #INDvAUS #ViratKohli— Salim Khan (@iamsalimkhan) January 14, 2020
Isn't WWE staged?
True that. Umpire's word has to be final, it is cricket not @WWE— Abhishek Joshi (@kaalicharan) January 14, 2020
Damn son!
"Dad who is Virat Kohli?"— BrainFaden Smith (@brainfademyth3) January 14, 2020
"Don't know son haven't watched cricket before 2020" pic.twitter.com/SPSj5vS3Rr
Every damn time!
My reaction when my friend says "try ball tha" after getting out on the first ball.— Rajnish Chauhan (@IronManRC) January 14, 2020
