Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers lighting up BBL by striking a crunching boundary on his first ball
Today at 1:28 PM
When Bryant was dismissed by Rashid Khan, more than 30,000 people were on their feet, cheering loudly, to welcome AB de Villiers to Aussie territory. The superman didn’t disappoint, crunching a cover drive on the very first ball to announce his arrival and the Twitterati went berserk over the same.
Crowd welcome ABD with a standing ovation
Here he is. AB de Villiers, welcome to the Big Bash #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ryrQeE17aI— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020
First ball four!
Back-foot punch over cover! 😍— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020
Insane start from de Villiers! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ZoEW35GsSX
He is a genius
Comes to the crease at 11-2 on #BBL09 debut:— BET.co.za (@betcoza) January 14, 2020
40 Runs | 32 Balls | 5 Fours.
Vintage AB de Villiers 😍pic.twitter.com/hEpTsJ2XIh
That's so satisfying
That bat sound . Damn 🔥 #ABDevilliers #BBL09 https://t.co/LYjhnW7Utg— Adi ツ (@Aditya_Kat0ch) January 14, 2020
Unreal talent
AB de Villiers is just not fair!! The man does it all with ease #BBL09 @BBL— Jake Barker (@JakeBarker3) January 14, 2020
Magical timing from the 🐐#BBL09 #abdevilliers— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 14, 2020
Just ABD things
AB de Villiers doing what AB de Villiers does best.— CricBlog (@cric_blog) January 14, 2020
Making an immediate impact in #BBL09 with beautiful shots through the off-side.#BBL #Cricket
Can't agree more
The best in the world going at it in Brisbane.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020
This Rashid Khan vs AB de Villiers match-up is worth the price of admission alone #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/N6rlC8wOr2
Absolutely
The ovation AB de Villiers gets wherever he plays is insane. Unreal talent.— Hassen Mayet (@HasMayet10) January 14, 2020
AB Devillers bats like a batsman of PC Game.😍 I just want to see him make comeback for South Africa @BBL @HeatBBL— Nepali Rising Cricket (@NepaliRising) January 14, 2020
