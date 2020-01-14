 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers lighting up BBL by striking a crunching boundary on his first ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:28 PM

    When Bryant was dismissed by Rashid Khan, more than 30,000 people were on their feet, cheering loudly, to welcome AB de Villiers to Aussie territory. The superman didn’t disappoint, crunching a cover drive on the very first ball to announce his arrival and the Twitterati went berserk over the same.

    Crowd welcome ABD with a standing ovation

    First ball four!

    He is a genius

    That's so satisfying

    Unreal talent

    Just ABD things

    Can't agree more

    Absolutely

