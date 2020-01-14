 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch trolling himself by celebrating his ‘fifty’ on 49

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch trolling himself by celebrating his ‘fifty’ on 49

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:05 PM

    Milestones are a part and parcel of the game, and hence, over the years, batsmen have made it a habit to acknowledge landmarks, as a sign of self-appreciation. But the very same acknowledgement went horribly wrong for Finch today, who was left embarrassed after celebrating his fifty prematurely.

    Aaron Finch’s remarkable turnaround in 2019 was one of the more incredible stories of the year, with him finishing the year as the fourth-highest run-getter of the year in ODI cricket after having his place being questioned during the turn of the year. Ever since, he has not looked back and has become a vital clog in the Aussie batting line-up, scoring 9 fifties in his last 15 innings.

    And in the first ODI today in Mumbai, Finch, once again, continued his fine form and brought up yet another half-century with a monstrous six off Kuldeep Yadav. Or so he thought. With the score 94-0, the Aussie skipper launched a flighted Kuldeep delivery over the sight-screen to bring up Australia’s 100, after which he raised his bat to acknowledge his “fifty”. 

    However, as it turned out, Finch had miscalculated his own score, and when he launched the six off Kuldeep, he was actually on 43* and not 44*, meaning he still was on 49* when he lifted his bat to acknowledge his “milestone”. Eventually, Finch did reach his fifty off 52 balls, making it 10 50+ scores in 16 innings. 

    A silly moment to forget for the Aussie skipper, but then again, if he could do this every other match, who cares, eh?

    So this is what happened! 

    Someone stop these 2! 

    What did we even do to you Finch! Why are you bashing us like this! T.T

    And he thought he completed his 50! xD

    Please comeback Bhuvi! :(

    These RCB fans...

    Virat Kohli should remind him that! 

    Unbelievable indeed! 

    This was an embarrassment! 

    Why you do this Finch! :(

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down