Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch trolling himself by celebrating his ‘fifty’ on 49

Today at 10:05 PM
Milestones are a part and parcel of the game, and hence, over the years, batsmen have made it a habit to acknowledge landmarks, as a sign of self-appreciation. But the very same acknowledgement went horribly wrong for Finch today, who was left embarrassed after celebrating his fifty prematurely.
Aaron Finch’s remarkable turnaround in 2019 was one of the more incredible stories of the year, with him finishing the year as the fourth-highest run-getter of the year in ODI cricket after having his place being questioned during the turn of the year. Ever since, he has not looked back and has become a vital clog in the Aussie batting line-up, scoring 9 fifties in his last 15 innings.
And in the first ODI today in Mumbai, Finch, once again, continued his fine form and brought up yet another half-century with a monstrous six off Kuldeep Yadav. Or so he thought. With the score 94-0, the Aussie skipper launched a flighted Kuldeep delivery over the sight-screen to bring up Australia’s 100, after which he raised his bat to acknowledge his “fifty”.
However, as it turned out, Finch had miscalculated his own score, and when he launched the six off Kuldeep, he was actually on 43* and not 44*, meaning he still was on 49* when he lifted his bat to acknowledge his “milestone”. Eventually, Finch did reach his fifty off 52 balls, making it 10 50+ scores in 16 innings.
A silly moment to forget for the Aussie skipper, but then again, if he could do this every other match, who cares, eh?
So this is what happened!
January 14, 2020
Someone stop these 2!
Most 150-plus stands for Australia in ODIs:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 14, 2020
4 : Aaron Finch/David Warner*
4 : Adam Gilchrist/Mark Waugh#INDvsAUS
What did we even do to you Finch! Why are you bashing us like this! T.T
Aaron Finch be like #INDvAUS #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/AyA7dwOq2q— Shiellsy (@chadnotweet) January 14, 2020
And he thought he completed his 50! xD
Finch was on 49(39) and he took 13 balls to complete his fifty [50(52)]— Tharshini (@TPugazhenth) January 14, 2020
Ps: He reached his 49 with a six #INDvsAUS #AaronFinch
Please comeback Bhuvi! :(
Bhuvi is being missed here as his bunny Aaron Finch got good start.#INDvAUS— Artisinghfc (@Artisinghfc1) January 14, 2020
These RCB fans...
Attitude of RCB fans after watching the form of their batsman Aaron Finch in Indian pitch that too against Bumrah Shami bowling attack .#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GTBXpd3tR4— Subham (@subhsays) January 14, 2020
Virat Kohli should remind him that!
Aaron Finch is batting like he’s forgotten that he’s been picked by RCB 🤷🏻♂️#INDvAUS— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 14, 2020
Unbelievable indeed!
Aaron Finch an RCBian, 49* at the end of 13th over.#INDvAUS— Mubin (@_Mubean__) January 14, 2020
This was an embarrassment!
Australia beat by 10 wickets in India 🔟— Sabbir Biswas (@2sabbir35) January 14, 2020
An unbelievable effort from Aaron Finch and David Warner 🤯#India_vs_Australia_ODI_match
Why you do this Finch! :(
Aaron Finch coming from Leading Renegades— Waseem Jamaldini (@Waseem_1000) January 14, 2020
LOST v Sydney Thunder
LOST v Perth Scorchers
LOST v Hobart Hurricanes
LOST v Adelaide Strikers
LOST v Sydney Sixers
LOST v Melbourne Stars
LOST v Perth Scorchers
LOST v Melbourne Stars
Now leading AUS biggest win against India#INDvAUS
